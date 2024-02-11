Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,887 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Best Buy by 46.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 14.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BBY opened at $75.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

