Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.5% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 17.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 105.9% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 35.5% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARW. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of ARW opened at $111.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.67 and a 200 day moving average of $122.04. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.77 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.69 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

