Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 74.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $79.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day moving average is $71.37. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. Sysco’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

