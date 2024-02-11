Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,860,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,413,000 after purchasing an additional 393,937 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 591,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 85,981 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 460.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,559,000 after purchasing an additional 555,375 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 38,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,753,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,650,000 after purchasing an additional 709,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $33.65 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $37.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

