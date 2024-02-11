Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $149.88 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.46 and a 1-year high of $170.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.78.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.50.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

