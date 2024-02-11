Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after buying an additional 4,000,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,958,000 after buying an additional 3,522,420 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,550,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,890,000 after buying an additional 2,859,852 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 799.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,615,000 after buying an additional 2,546,885 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 1,925.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,586,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,343,000 after buying an additional 2,459,042 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.83. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 55.95%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

