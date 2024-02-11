Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Snap-on by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Snap-on by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total value of $6,005,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $262.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.43 and its 200-day moving average is $271.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $226.68 and a 12-month high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

