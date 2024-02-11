Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,218,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276,599 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1,251.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,897,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,762 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 173.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $68,961,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.06. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

