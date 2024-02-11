Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 2,134 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $206,127.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,770,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $206,127.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,770,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,732 shares of company stock worth $1,701,975 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.63%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

