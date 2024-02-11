Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 52 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

Watsco Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $415.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $407.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.05 and a twelve month high of $433.19.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 64.69%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

