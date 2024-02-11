Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 834 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in DoorDash by 13.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in DoorDash by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 5.2% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 9.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in DoorDash by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $119.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.76. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $119.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,705,720.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $76,797.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,800.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,705,720.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 571,200 shares of company stock valued at $56,958,959. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.