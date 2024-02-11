Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 870 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at CoStar Group
In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CoStar Group Stock Performance
Shares of CSGP stock opened at $83.13 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.57 and its 200 day moving average is $81.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31.
CoStar Group Company Profile
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.
