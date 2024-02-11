Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMOS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter worth $1,168,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 49,973 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 2nd quarter worth $744,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 45,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 30,641 shares during the last quarter. 7.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $31.11.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

