Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 32.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 15,909 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the third quarter valued at $1,176,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in ING Groep by 42.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ING Groep during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,033,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after buying an additional 105,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Price Performance

NYSE:ING opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.60. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

