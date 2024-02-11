Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,391 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,410,163 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $158,950,000 after purchasing an additional 470,592 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,179 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.2% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 190,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,815,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $2,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $89.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.99. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $92.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,156.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $637,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,093. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $6,547,701. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.