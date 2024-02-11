Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 189.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 40,403 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $216,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 867.8% during the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 158,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 89.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

CNQ opened at $60.82 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

