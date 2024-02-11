Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.25.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

