Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 5,810 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

International Paper Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE IP opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $39.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.61%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

