Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,621 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 37,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 17.8% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Woori Financial Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WF opened at $33.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.38. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

