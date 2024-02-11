Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Sets New 1-Year High at $105.32

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.32 and last traded at $105.28, with a volume of 270857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.12.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 108,283 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

