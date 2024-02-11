Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,348 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRNS. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,638,000. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 147.1% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,810,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,922 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,432,000. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 36.9% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,655,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,756,000 after purchasing an additional 715,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $16,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS opened at $51.98 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.03.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Varonis Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $186,459.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 460,061 shares in the company, valued at $20,932,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 43,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,069,229.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 227,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,931,945.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $186,459.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 460,061 shares in the company, valued at $20,932,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,052 shares of company stock worth $13,027,822 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

