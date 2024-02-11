Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives $247.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $247.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Jefferies Financial Group cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

VRSK opened at $250.61 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $169.74 and a 12 month high of $251.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

