Veru’s (VERU) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Veru Price Performance

Veru stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Veru has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $4.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.29.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Veru had a negative return on equity of 374.04% and a negative net margin of 571.20%. The company had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veru

Veru Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,293,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 949,478 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veru by 4,643.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,880,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,150,000 after buying an additional 4,777,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veru by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,681,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 26,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 119,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Veru by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 28,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.