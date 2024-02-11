Veru’s (VERU) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock.
Veru Price Performance
Veru stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Veru has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $4.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.29.
Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Veru had a negative return on equity of 374.04% and a negative net margin of 571.20%. The company had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Veru Company Profile
Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.
