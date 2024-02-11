Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($1.15) Per Share

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

VKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

VKTX opened at $30.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 0.54. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $32.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at $54,243,923.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,243,923.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 196,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.