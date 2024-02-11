Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VKTX. Maxim Group increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

VKTX stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

