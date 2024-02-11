Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Gap Up to $5.53

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.53, but opened at $6.08. Vivid Seats shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 808,926 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Vivid Seats

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 23,575,000 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $147,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,084,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 23,584,776 shares of company stock valued at $147,170,899 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAT. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,597,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,891 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth $10,815,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vivid Seats by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,674 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter worth $9,504,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter worth $8,377,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

