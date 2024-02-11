Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 100,316 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 650.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,701,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,218 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 18.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,027,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 160,500 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter valued at $147,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 1.4% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 18,895,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $179,125,000 after acquiring an additional 257,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 170.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 704,930 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 444,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4815 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.