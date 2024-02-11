Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (ASX:VUL) Insider Buys A$29,039.00 in Stock

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (ASX:VUL – Get Free Report) insider Josephine Bush acquired 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.05 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of A$29,039.00 ($18,856.49).
Vulcan Energy Resources Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
About Vulcan Energy Resources
