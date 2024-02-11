W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.0% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 76,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 720.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 615,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,576,000 after buying an additional 540,357 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,852,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth $2,267,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,157,000 after buying an additional 220,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC opened at $57.38 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.89.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 44.67%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPC. JMP Securities cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

