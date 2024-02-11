W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,311 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $842.22.

Get Our Latest Report on GWW

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GWW opened at $959.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $852.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $771.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $625.97 and a one year high of $978.95. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.