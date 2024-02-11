Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WAT. Citigroup upped their price target on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Waters from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $290.38.

Get Waters alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Waters

Waters Price Performance

Waters stock opened at $322.82 on Wednesday. Waters has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $341.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its position in Waters by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 11,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Waters by 39.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Waters by 55.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.