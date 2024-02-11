Watsco (WSO.B) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE:WSO.B opened at $390.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.61. Watsco has a 1-year low of $271.81 and a 1-year high of $422.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.69%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

