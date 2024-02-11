Wedbush Comments on Skyline Champion Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Skyline Champion in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skyline Champion’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s FY2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

SKY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Skyline Champion stock opened at $81.17 on Friday. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,381,154. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

About Skyline Champion

(Get Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.