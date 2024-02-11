Wedbush Weighs in on ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPRY)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.89). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.1 %

Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $9.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPRY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

