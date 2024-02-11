Wells Fargo & Company Raises T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $108.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $97.30.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $106.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.49. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

