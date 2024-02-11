WEX (NYSE:WEX) PT Raised to $220.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $185.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEX. TheStreet cut shares of WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.75.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $212.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. WEX has a 52-week low of $161.95 and a 52-week high of $213.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WEX by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in WEX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in WEX by 342.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,294 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WEX by 3.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,840,000 after acquiring an additional 39,312 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

