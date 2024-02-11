WEX (NYSE:WEX) PT Raised to $220.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.75.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $212.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.80. WEX has a one year low of $161.95 and a one year high of $213.61.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other WEX news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 74.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

