Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Holdings Lowered by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at about $502,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,946,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,484,000 after buying an additional 98,719 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $271.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.05 and a 200-day moving average of $227.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $272.99.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

