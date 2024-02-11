Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $118,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,426,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,477,000 after buying an additional 445,775 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,117,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,449,000 after buying an additional 389,596 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 21.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 953,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,512,000 after acquiring an additional 170,805 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $271.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.16. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $272.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.