Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $124.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Macquarie raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.23.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $105.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.93. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $419,810.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,418,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $419,810.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,418,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,227,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,250 shares of company stock worth $4,495,661. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.