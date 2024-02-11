XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in XPO were worth $19,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in XPO by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in XPO by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in XPO by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of XPO by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of XPO by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of XPO from $96.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.90.

XPO Price Performance

NYSE:XPO opened at $120.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.88. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $122.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

