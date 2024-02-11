Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Cut to “Hold” at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital cut shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.
Yield10 Bioscience Stock Down 6.4 %
Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions.
