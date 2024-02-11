Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Raised to $133.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.75.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on YUM

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $130.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.66. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,275 shares of company stock worth $1,455,862 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 605.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 115,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.