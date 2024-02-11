Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,889 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $488,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $253.09 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $340.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

