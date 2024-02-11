Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.79% from the stock’s previous close.

ZBH has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.11.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $122.80 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.52.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,098,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,217,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,056,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,320,827,000 after acquiring an additional 318,082 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,086,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $619,037,000 after acquiring an additional 484,151 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,809,000 after acquiring an additional 852,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

