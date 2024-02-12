10x Genomics (TXG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

10x Genomics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $49.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.32. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $619,480.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,664.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $162,828.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 851,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,889,664.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $619,480.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,664.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,341 shares of company stock worth $1,458,996 in the last 90 days. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 19.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 39.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 617.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after buying an additional 1,138,358 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

