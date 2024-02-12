130,219 Shares in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 130,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Select Water Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Quarry LP grew its stake in Select Water Solutions by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $7.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $905.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.06.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

About Select Water Solutions

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

