7,416 Shares in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJW. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in SJW Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SJW Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,155,000 after buying an additional 17,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 296.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 63,661 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $59.36 on Monday. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.47%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

