8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,783 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.27% of 8X8 worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in 8X8 by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,985,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,020 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in 8X8 by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 848,201 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in 8X8 by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 127,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,995,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in 8X8 by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 481,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 272,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 8X8

In related news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $29,128.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 275,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,395.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $29,128.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 275,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,395.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 46,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $165,345.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,667,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,854 shares of company stock valued at $263,464 in the last ninety days. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

8X8 Stock Up 2.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Craig Hallum raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.72.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

