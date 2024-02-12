ABLE Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,519 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $721.33 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $204.21 and a 12-month high of $721.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $545.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.35.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

